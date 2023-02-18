Drama: athlete collapses before the finish line and about to win gold, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Letesenbet Gidey
It happened in the ladies’ test of the Cross Country World Championship.
The Ethiopian Favorite Letesenbet Gidey, when he was close to winning the race, collapsed near the finish lineallowing the Kenyan Beatrice Chebet become world cross country champion, this Saturday in Bathurst (Australia).
Chebet (22 years old) triumphed in front of the Ethiopian Tsigie Gebreselama and another Kenyan, Agnes Jebet Ngetich.
nothing is known
Gidey (24 years old), holder of the world records of 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters and the half marathon, he had victory in hand before falling a few dozen meters from the finish.
Picked up by members of your team, andHe entered the finish line in fourth position, before being disqualified.
In the men’s race, the Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo (22 years old), Olympic 10,000-meter bronze, won ahead of Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi and another Ugandan, Olympic 5,000-meter champion Joshua Cheptegei.
Kenya dominated the mixed team relay, ahead of Ethiopia and Australia.
AFP
