An employee of the Belgian dance festival Tomorrowland has died at the campsite for crew members, the organization confirms. It concerns Nikola Stankovsky, a 26-year-old Belgian with Serbian roots. The cause of his death is drug-related, the first investigations have shown, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said to the Flemish broadcaster VRT. “No traces of violence were found.”

