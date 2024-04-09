Drama in the 4 Hours of Barcelona: Gerhard Freundorfer dies

Serious news comes from Catalonia. This morning, at Montmeló, Gerhard died Freundorfer, Team Manager of Proton Huber Competition, as part of the preparations for the tests of the inaugural race of the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Freundorfer was the victim of an accident with his team truck inside the paddock. The circuit's medical staff promptly helped him but, unfortunately, he died as a result of his injuries.

Lequien's words

“On behalf of the entire endurance family I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Gerhard Freundorfer's family, especially his wife Karola, and the Proton Huber Competition team. It's a very sad day“, commented Frédéric Lequien, CEO of Le Mans Endurance Management.

Fillon's words

“This morning we woke up to the news of Gerhard Freundorfer's death, which saddened everyone involved in endurance racing“, added Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO). “Gerhard was a member of the endurance family and will be missed by all. I would like to extend the condolences of all ACO members to Gerhard's family and friends“.

Collective tests for the Michelin Le Mans Cup are scheduled for tomorrow, again on the Montmeló track. The first of the six races of the season will take place on Sunday, again on the Catalonia circuit.