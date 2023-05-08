Luca Misantoni had taken part in a rally in the capital and was returning home to Montefalcione when he collided with a bus

A Sunday that was supposed to be just for fun, turned into tragedy near Rome. Luca Misantoni, a 50-year-old motorcyclist residing in the province of Viterbo, lost his life in a crash between his two-wheeled vehicle and a Cotral line bus. The accident occurred on the northern Via Cassia.

Yet another bloody weekend on Italian roads, with several road accidents that cost the lives of several people who were still very young.

A dramatic one occurred yesterday afternoon, Sunday 7 May, on the Via Cassia Nordin the metropolitan area of ​​Rome.

A group of bikers who had just participated in a gathering in the capital, he was returning to Viterbo when one of the centaurs was involved in a tremendous clash.

Luca Misantoni, 50 years old residing in Montefalcionecould do nothing to avoid crashing into a bus of the Cotral line coming out of a parking lot.

Rescuers on board the ambulances and medical cars immediately intervened on the spot, but for the motorcyclist there was nothing to be done.

Tragedy has occurred under the astonished eyes of his companions di Luca, who hoped in vain that the resuscitation maneuvers of the doctors would lead to a miracle.

The last farewell to Luca Misantoni

Luke was part of the Desmotuscia motorcycle cluba group of Ducati-loving friends who often get together to go out together and take part in rallies, like yesterday’s.

On the Page FacebookThe administrators of the club wrote:

Today should have been a day of celebration for us, one of those in which you find yourself with those who share your same passion and have endless fun like every time you get together, but unfortunately the day was characterized by a bad event . In the afternoon, while riding his Ducati, our friend Luca Misantoni, known to all as Boccia, had an accident and lost his life.

Credit: Viterbo Today

We are left with a partner who always participates in events, a generous boy who always gave to others even more than he should have, a playful man who took life with joy, almost as if everything were a joke, a stubborn man who never gave up . He had been in the club for a few years but he immediately bonded with everyone, he loved to ride miles on his red Ducati and would never get off it, a true enthusiast.