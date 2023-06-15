They say that anything can happen in the transfer market. It seemed that Blue Cross had arranged the hiring of Matheus Doria and edward aguirre for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, but surprisingly these signings fell through.
The communicator Gustavo Mendoza, from the Fox Sports chain, indicated that the two soccer players will have to return to Saints Lagoon after spending 10 days in Mexico City trying to solve his contractual situation with the Celeste Machine.
These signings were practically taken for granted, but the boards of Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna could not agree on a clause regarding injuries.
According to reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, Cruz Azul realized that there were some problems with Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre when performing medical examinations on them.
‘Mudo’ Aguirre has a herniated disc problem, while Doria needs treatment for a liver problem that he has had since last year. Due to these reasons, the Machine tried to protect itself and put a clause on Santos in case either of the two players relapsed into these conditions.
Cruz Azul wanted Santos Laguna to take over the salaries of both players in case they relapsed, a condition that the Warriors did not accept.
La Máquina is close to bringing in Diber Cambindo, another center forward, so the board’s priority would be to bring in a top-class center-back after the departures of Ramiro Funes Mori and Julio César Domínguez, in addition to the failure of the negotiation for Doria.
