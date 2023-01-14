Drama in France, 3-year-old girl found lifeless in the washing machine at home: her parents did not find her in her bed

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the evening of Thursday 12 January, in the city of Paris, in France. A 3 year old girl, who was not in her bed, was found dead inside the washing machine in the house. When the sanitary ware arrived, there was nothing left for her to do.

The same police forces have decided to initiate the incident an inquiry, which is obviously in its early stages now. They will be fundamental testimonials of the whole family.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday 12 January. Precisely in a house located in the city of Paris.

The parents after tidying up the house, went to check on their 5 children, which in theory they should sleep. However, it is only after entering the girl’s room that they discover that the little girl he wasn’t in the bed.

They immediately started looking for them, both outside and inside the house. But it is only some time later, that the father has found her now lifeless within the washing machine.

Hence the desperate alarm to the health workers, who, given the seriousness of the facts, arrived on site in a few minutes. However, the doctors soon realized that she was in for it little to do now.

After the desperate transport to the hospital, around 11.30 pm the doctors had no choice but to ascertain his death. He probably lost his life for suffocation.

From a first external examination on the body, the doctors have not found abnormal signs. In fact it will be alone the autopsy willing by the investigators to clarify the causes that led to his heartbreaking loss.

The father who first found the little girl told the police that he had found the little girl closed in the washing machine, but that was it turned off. Now it will be only the investigations and the testimonies of the family nucleus that will shed light on the matter. The girl’s 4 brothers, aged between 8 and 18, were in their room at the time. sleep.