Drama in Rovato, falls from the balcony of the house, 43-year-old mother loses her life: she left 3 children

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the evening of Wednesday 3 August. A young woman mom just 43 years old she fell from the balcony of her home and unfortunately lost her life. The doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save her life.

The police also arrived on the spot and are now at work to rebuild theexact dynamics what happened. All the hypothesis are being examined by the investigators, even that of the extreme gesture.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 22.40 on Wednesday 3 August. Precisely in a building located in via XXV aprile, a Rovatoin the province of Brescia.

The woman of origin Albanians has lived in that area for a long time now and had three children. Until then, there seemed to be nothing strange about her and her family.

However, on Wednesday evening, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, she went out on the balcony of his apartment on the second floor. When suddenly it is precipitated into the void.

Some neighbors who have seen the body on the ground by now lifelessthey launched promptly the alarm to the sanitary. An ambulance arrived on the spot and also an auto-medical. The purpose was only to save her life.

The investigation for the 43-year-old mother who died after falling from the balcony

Doctors tried to revive her for a long time, however, in the end they had no choice but to ascertain his death. Unfortunately, the trauma reported for the woman after the fall turned out to be fatal.

In addition to the rescuers, the police also arrived on the spot, who are now trying to understand theexact dynamics what happened. The hypotheses under consideration are different from that of the accident to that of extreme gesture.

The agents are currently listening to the testimonials of the family, but also of the neighbors and those who knew her. They want to understand if it is possible that she has decided to commit suicide and has chosen to leave her children. There will be more updates on this sad episode.