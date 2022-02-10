Tragedy in Gela, a 21-year-old mother dies a few days after the birth of her twins

A truly dramatic episode took place on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 February. A young woman mom of suns 21 years, lost her life in her home a few days after giving birth to twins. She suddenly fell ill, but the doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save her.

The terrible affair has shaken the whole community. For the family it was supposed to be a moment of joy, which turned into a tragedy.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place in the afternoon of Tuesday 8 February. Precisely in the Giardinelli district, a Gelain the province of Caltanissetta.

The girl gave birth to hers 2 children only 21 days before his death. During post partum, he had some complications. As a result, the doctors decided to keep her hospitalized.

Ultimately though, the situation seemed to be improved. Precisely for this the young woman had the opportunity to go back home with his partner and his children. There was nothing to portend such a tragedy.

On Tuesday afternoon, the whole family was at home. Suddenly the young mom has fainted in front of the eyes of the companion and of all the others.

The tragic death of the 21-year-old mother and the investigation into what happened

Those present have alerted the health workers quickly. The doctor who intervened in the house worked a long time to revive her, but in the end he had no choice but to give up, as her heart had ceased to beat.

The same doctor who declared his death, given the dynamics of the facts, asked the intervention law enforcement. The agents arrived in the family home, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, decided to open an investigation.

The young mother’s body is now under seizure. Investigators are now working to understand theexact cause which led to the death of the girl of just 21, who left her two children, her partner and all her loved ones.