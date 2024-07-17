He’s gone forever Leonardo Belladonnaa 17-year-old boy from Fermo, in the Marche region, who had been hospitalized in Ancona since the night between Saturday and Sunday. The young man had felt ill while swimming in the pool during his cousin’s birthday party. Hospitalized in intensive care for three days, his heart finally stopped beating. His parents’ decision.

A huge tragedy for which no explanation has yet been found occurred in the Marche region in recent days. On Saturday evening, around midnight, Leonardo Belladonna was in a farmhouse in Ponzano of Fermo to celebrate, together with many other people, the birthday of one of her little cousins.

While taking a bath in poolThe 17 year old from Fermo he accused a sickness and was first cared for by his friends, and then rescued by the doctors of the Croce Verde who were alerted by those present. The rescuers had managed to restart his heart and had then transported him to hospitalwhere he arrived in already dramatic conditions.

During the night between Saturday and Sunday he was transported to the Torrette hospital in Ancona, where he remained hospitalized in the intensive care unit until last night, when his heart stopped beating forever. The doctors tried in every way to save him, but the traumas in the end they turned out too serious to allow a miracle to happen.

The authority are investigating to clarify the dynamics of what happened on Saturday. They have listened to witnesses who, however, according to what has emerged, do not appear to have provided useful elements to help the investigations. Leonardo’s parents, obviously devastated by grief, decided to make an altruistic gesture. In fact, they consented to the removal and donation of vital organs boy’s.