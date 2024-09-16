There is a lot of tension and drama in the Cucuta Sportsafter a group of fans heckled the players of their own team on a street in Norte de Santander. The events were reported by the Colombian Association of Professional Footballers (Acolfutpro).

In a video posted by Acolfutpro A man is seen threatening several footballers Cucuta Sports who were travelling in a vehicle through the city. The players themselves recorded the scene of the man who attacked the car.

The players left their homes to go to the training center when this group of men insulted them and hit their vehicle.

“We vehemently reject the attacks and threats against our colleagues from Cúcuta Deportivo by a group of criminals, who have been attacking and intimidating them at the exit of the stadium, the training site, in the streets of the city and even in their places of residence,” said Acolfutpro.

“We alerted the Colombian Police about these criminals who are traveling in a white Chevrolet Spark vehicle, license plate CRL 546, who attacked the footballers on a street in Cúcuta on Saturday. The video shows two individuals, one in a red shirt and the other in a black shirt and black cap, attacking the vehicle in which our colleagues were traveling: they swear at them, and hit and damage the vehicle,” he added.

Acolfutpro He asked the directors of the Cucuta Sports The authorities are now ensuring the safety of the players, who are experiencing a drama due to the results. The team has not won for six games, losing five and drawing one.

The video, which was published on Saturday, would have been after the defeat of Cúcuta Llaneros in the Promotion Tournament, and before the 1-0 loss against Leones this Sunday.

“We demand that the directors of Cúcuta Deportivo and the authorities guarantee the safety and integrity of all footballers, as well as that of their families. The physical integrity of professional footballers and their families will always be above any sporting result. The passion for football cannot allow this type of abuse by the misfits wrongly called fans!” he said.

