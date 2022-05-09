arraignment suspectThe 12-year-old boy and the 20-year-old woman who were seriously injured in the fatal shooting at a care farm in Alblasserdam are still in hospital. The Public Prosecution Service is unable to make any announcements about their current condition and other matters this morning. “At the moment we want peace in and around the investigation. The answers will come, but not now,” said spokesman Olav Brink.

The alleged gunman John S. is being brought before the examining magistrate in Rotterdam today. The shooting in Alblasserdam took place on Friday morning. A crime in Vlissingen, in which a 60-year-old man was killed, is said to have been committed two days earlier.

The 38-year-old suspect, from Oud-Alblas, was arrested by an arrest team of the police shortly after the dramatic incident at the Tro Tardi care farm on the Molensingel.

Deadly victims

34-year-old Nathalie from Alblasserdam, a niece of the sexton of the Reformed Municipality Streefkerk, was killed in the shooting. The woman was an employee of the care farm. The 16-year-old Ann-Sofie from Dordrecht also did not survive the shots. 'Our dear social granddaughter, 16 years old, full of plans, in the prime of her life, suddenly dead!' the family wrote on social media.

The girl had a mental disability. An uncle of hers indicates that she was ‘special’. “But I remember her as a positive, sweet, happy girl.” She was still full of plans, relatives say, who received numerous condolences and messages of support through social media.

Three times murder

The Public Prosecution Service currently suspects John S. of murder or manslaughter three times, of two attempts to do so and of illegal possession of weapons. After the events in the care farm, it became known that he is also the suspected perpetrator of the crime in Vlissingen. A dead man was found there on 4 May in a shop on Sint Jacobsstraat. According to the police, it concerns the 60-year-old operator of Mijn Schoenmaker and the Zeeland Slipper Factory.

Prior to the deadly violence in Alblasserdam, the suspect sent an email to RTL Boulevard, in which he would have indicated that the shopkeeper in Vlissingen was an accidental victim. He would have wanted to test his weapon. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the Oud-Alblasser was in the picture as a suspect in this case, but he was still on the run on Friday.

arraignment

The suspect is in all restrictions, which means that he is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer. The time of the arraignment is unknown.

