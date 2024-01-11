Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

The doctors said the operation was successful. At the age of 26, Demi A. dies a few days after her cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

Manchester – Four days after the operation it should be from the Türkiye go back home – the flight was from Istanbul to Manchester. Back to her three children, back to her family. But in the morning Demi A. wakes up in great pain. Her boyfriend lets her take a taxi straight to the hospital. The 26-year-old suffered several heart attacks on the way. The rescue attempts by her boyfriend and later the doctors in the hospital come too late. When it comes to a heart attack, every minute counts. She succumbs to the consequences of cosmetic surgery.

Demi A. (26) died as a result of cosmetic surgery in Turkey. © Private

Dangerous procedure: Family advised Demi A. against cosmetic surgery

Demi's wish was a plump bottom – just like reality star Kim Kardashian. The so-called hourglass figure is currently very popular among women: plump butt, narrow hips, large bust. The 26-year-old flew to Turkey with her boyfriend Bradley to undergo Brazilian Butt Lift cosmetic surgery. Her boyfriend and family are said to have discouraged her from the idea. “But she is 26 years old and has a mind of her own,” says her father at the British newspaper The Sun quoted.

“Brazilian Butt Lift” is one of the most popular and dangerous cosmetic surgeries

This procedure is a buttock enlargement. It is one of the most popular, but also the most dangerous procedures in cosmetic surgery. Instead of implants, the body's own fat is sucked out and reinserted at the desired location.

The danger is that suctioning out the fat can cause infections, irregularities or organ injuries. The last step of the operation, fat transplantation, can also have dire consequences. If vessels are broken, the fat mistakenly gets into the bloodstream of the muscle tissue. The consequences: pulmonary embolism, stroke or, as in Demi A.'s case, heart attack.

Specialist society warns of high risk – cosmetic surgery is an expensive affair

It is not without reason that the specialist society warns German plastic and aesthetic surgeons (DGPRÄC) from the high risk of a “Brazilian Butt Lift”. Demi's father was also horrified and advised: “If someone is thinking about flying to Turkey for an operation, I would say: Don't do that!”

Such an operation takes around four to five hours. Depending on your wishes, it can be an expensive affair. The German Cosmetic surgery “Proaesthetic” offers these from 8900 euros. The practice reports pain and swelling as consequences of the cosmetic surgery. After about two weeks, the patient was able to socialize again.

Demi A. is not an isolated case – young mother leaves behind three children and a shocked family

Deaths after a “Brazilian Butt Lift” are by no means uncommon. But Demi didn't let this and the family's advice dissuade her. Three children remain, the youngest just seven months old. “I miss you so much, Demi. Nothing feels real anymore. How can you be gone?” Demi's younger sister shows her pain over the loss Tiktok. (mg)