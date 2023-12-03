Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

A tragedy occurred in Lower Austria on Saturday night. A man froze to death on his way home due to the cold weather.

Bad Traunstein – In many places in Germany and Austria, people had to contend with heavy snowfall. A man from the Austrian community of Bad Traunstein fell victim to the low temperatures – a woman was also stuck for hours.

After snow chaos in Austria: 57-year-old dies on the way home

The weather situation in Germany and Austria is getting worse. After it had at least stopped snowing in many places, the next bad news came: extreme cold was announced. The weather chaos had a particularly negative impact on road and rail traffic. The people on the streets also suffered from the heavy snowfall and the cold. In the Austrian community of Bad Traunstein, temperatures of almost minus 20 degrees were measured on Saturday night – a 57-year-old died in the cold.

A man in Austria drove his car into a ditch after a Christmas party and froze to death. © lausitznews.de/Imago (symbol image)

As the Lower Austrian news (NÖN) reported that the man from the community of Bad Traunstein froze to death on Saturday night because he was walking home. According to the state police command, he previously celebrated at a Christmas party and drove away from there in the car. Between Kleingottfritz and Spielberg he got his car stuck in a ditch and made the rest of the way home on foot.

Woman is stuck at the train station for hours due to snowfall

When it became known that the 57-year-old Austrian had not arrived home on Saturday night, a search operation was launched. A work colleague found the man on Saturday morning; he must have frozen to death in the extreme cold. Rail traffic was also affected by the weather chaos. Due to the snow, a 21-year-old Viennese woman was stuck at the train station for hours. “At first everything went according to plan. My train left Vienna late on time. But then the chaos slowly began. We received the information via an announcement that the train had to stop for a moment,” quoted today.at the 21 year old.

However, one moment turned into a few hours. Although the train driver initially continued the journey, he had to stop again shortly afterwards because fallen trees were blocking the road. Since it continued to snow while we waited, the onward journey was significantly delayed. The passengers whiled away their wait by having a snowball fight and building snowmen. (approx)