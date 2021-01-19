The three stories that director Salvador Calvo links in the Spanish film Adú, which had a premiere on Netflix, convinced the Spanish Academy and the film is a favorite in the next edition of the Goya. In Adú, a six-year-old boy and his sister try to travel from Cameroon to Europe; an environmental activist faces poaching; and a group of civil guards prepares to confront the Sub-Saharan Africans who are trying to jump over the fence.

In the 35th edition of the Goya Awards that will be held in Malaga on March 6 and that will have Antonio Banderas as one of the presenters, Adú competes for 13 awards that include the nominations for best film, best director, original script, best new actor and supporting actor.

The Spanish ceremony is being organized as a “restricted gala” that will include PCR tests and will dispense with the usual parties for the pandemic. “There will not be even the extravagant connections planned live with Madrid, nothing more than the Goya and their winners. And on TV ”, say the European media.

As best Ibero-American film, the winning Chilean film of the San Sebastián Film Festival, The mole agent, was nominated. This film by Maite Alberdi will compete with The forgetfulness that we will be (Colombia), La llorona (Guatemala) and I am not here (Mexico).

In the best European film category, the favorite is The Father, an award-winning film directed by Florian Zeller that could give Anthony Hopkins an Oscar. The adaptation of the play that tells the story of a man facing Alzheimer’s shares the category with Corpus Christi, The Officer and the Spy (from the censored Roman Polanski) and Viggo Mortensen’s debut feature Falling.

The father. With Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins, she is a favorite for best European film. Photo: broadcast

Last year, the protagonist of this award was the filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, who was later nominated for an Oscar (2020) for best international film for Pain and glory. Although he lost to Parasite, the film inspired by the filmmaker’s career earned him the first nomination for the statuette for Antonio Banderas.

Directors’ record

“In the categories of best direction, we find gender equality in the nominations at 50%”, underlined the Spanish media. It is a record and a precedent in one of the most important awards in the industry. In addition to Salvador Calvo (for Adú), the filmmakers Juanma Bajo Uloa (Baby), Icíar Bollaín (Rosa’s wedding) and Isabel Coixet (Nieva in Benidorm) are in the best direction category.

Meanwhile, David Pérez Sañudo (Ane), Bernabé Rico (El inconveniente) along with Pilar Palomero (The girls) and Nuria Giménez Lorang (My Mexican Bretzel), have been nominated for best new direction.