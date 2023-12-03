Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

In Poland, a 14-year-old girl dies after sitting in the cold for hours. Next to a supermarket. On a main road.

Andrychow – A young girl died in Poland. She had been missing for hours beforehand. Sitting on the asphalt next to a supermarket in the cold, probably unnoticed. Passers-by on the adjacent street apparently didn’t notice the freezing child either.

It was only after a large-scale search that a friend of the father found the 14-year-old – at this point she was already severely hypothermic. Just like in Germany, there is currently icy winter weather in Poland.

The girl from Poland was not feeling well on the way to school

The Polish girl was on her way to school on Tuesday (November 28th) when she called her father, the PAP news agency reported on Friday (December 1st). The child is said to have told the father that he was not feeling well. However, she did not mention where exactly she was.

The 14-year-old then sat on the ground next to a supermarket and could no longer be reached by phone. Despite the store’s location on a main road, the girl went unnoticed for hours. The father informed the police, who began a major search operation.

One day after the girl (14) was found, she died in a hospital in Poland

It wasn’t until around 1 p.m. that an acquaintance of the father’s who helped with the search found the hypothermic girl. It was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment. However, the help came too late – on Wednesday (November 29th) the teenager died in the clinic in Krakow (Krakow), as PAP wrote, citing the police.

Although the girl (14) was sitting next to a centrally located supermarket, no one seemed to have noticed her. (Symbolic image) © ZUMA Wire/imago

The mayor of the Polish town was shocked by the death

“We are all shocked,” said Tomasz Zak, the mayor of Andrychow. The city, which is located in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship in southern Poland and has around 20,000 inhabitants, is currently recording temperatures below freezing even during the day. It has not yet been clarified whether the girl actually died of frostbite.

As a rule, above all elderly people sensitive to cold and must take appropriate care of their health. An autopsy should provide information about the exact circumstances of death.

Two mysterious missing person cases from Bavaria were recently discussed in "Aktenzeichen XY". After the ZDF broadcast, numerous clues came.