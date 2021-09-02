Drama in Cervinara, a 3-year-old child run over: he is in serious condition and is in a reserved prognosis

A very serious one accident road occurred in the late afternoon yesterday, Wednesday 1 September. Unfortunately a baby of suns 3 years has been invested before the eyes of the mother and has now been transported to the hospital in serious condition. At the moment the doctors have decided to keep his prognosis confidential.

They are hours of anxiety and despair those that the child’s family is experiencing. Everyone hopes it will succeed heal come on trauma reported after the violent impact.

According to information released by local media, it all happened in the late afternoon yesterday, Wednesday 1 September. Precisely in the small town of Cervinara, in the province of Avellino.

The baby was out and about with the mother and everything was going smoothly. The woman was out for a walk on the streets of the country to run errands.

However, at a certain point, the drama that shocked those present took place. The little one managed to escape from mom’s control and ended up on the street. Nobody succeeded in take it back.

It is precisely at that moment that a lady driving the Jeep Renegade, it has swept up. Unfortunately she could not avoid it, even though she was walking to one reduced speed, since it was in an inhabited center.

The conditions of the 3-year-old child invested

Those present and the mother immediately realized that the situation was criticism. In fact they launched quickly the alarm to the health workers, who arrived on site in a few minutes. The police have also arrived to understand the dynamic of the accident.

The woman driving the vehicle is stop promptly to understand the situation. The little one was transported emergency at the Rummo hospital in Benevento, for all the necessary treatments.

However, after arriving in the emergency room in red code, the doctors understood what his condition is severe. That’s why they decided to keep hers reserved prognosis. On the spot, given the gravity of the affair, the mayor Caterina Lengue, to stay close to the child’s family.