If you are thinking of buying a new computer, smartphone or any other electronic device that uses DRAM memoriesyou might want to hurry. According to a recent report from TrendForce, the prices of these memories are set to skyrocket in the coming months and years.

In 2024, a 53% increase in average DRAM pricesfollowed by a further 35% increase in 2025. These increases will push DRAM industry revenues to record highs of $90.7 billion in 2024 and $136.5 billion in 2025.

DRAM Market Revenue from 2017, with Forecast for 2024 and 2025

There HBM technology (High Bandwidth Memory), used primarily for artificial intelligence applications, is playing a key role in this growth. Despite representing only 5% of memory shipments, it will contribute 20% of the industry’s revenue.

The market for NAND Flash, the memory used in SSDs, is also booming. TrendForce estimates revenues of $67.4 billion in 2024, up 77% from the previous year, and $87 billion in 2025, up another 29%.

NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue from 2017, with Forecast for 2024 and 2025

Rising memory prices will have a direct impact on the cost of electronic devices for end consumers. Computers, smartphones, and other devices will become more expensive, and manufacturers may have difficulty fully passing these increases on to selling prices, reducing their profit margins.

The memory market is experiencing a period of strong growth, but this growth will translate into higher prices for consumers. If you are thinking of purchasing a new electronic device, it might be wise to do so before prices increase further.

Growing demand for HBM memory, the technological evolution of general-purpose DRAM, and the recovery of server demand are the main factors driving this trend. It remains to be seen whether this sustained price growth will lead to a slowdown in consumer demand or whether the market will continue to expand despite higher costs.