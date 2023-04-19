An AI-generated song featuring the simulated vocals of Drake and The Weeknd that went viral over the weekend has been pulled from streaming services after Universal Music Group labeled the song “infringing content created with generative AI”.

The song, “Heart on My Sleeve”, has amassed 15 million views on TikTok, 275,000 views on YouTube and over 600,000 streams on Spotify after being posted on Friday.

However, Universal on Monday required websites to take down the song because its creation “represents a breach of our agreements and a breach of copyright law,” according to the BBC.

A link to the song on YouTube now reads: “This video is no longer available due to a Universal Music Group copyright claim.”

“These cases demonstrate why platforms have a fundamental legal and ethical responsibility to prevent the use of their services in ways that harm artists,” a UMG spokesperson told The Post on Tuesday.

The song was allegedly created as a publicity stunt by a startup tech company and posted to TikTok by a user with the handle @ghostwriter before being picked up by other streamers.

The creator claimed that the track – which simulates Drake and The Weeknd exchanging verses about pop star and actress Selena Gomez – was made with AI software that samples the musicians’ voices.

The Weeknd and Gomez split last year after dating for about 10 months.

At Spotify’s lowest royalty rate of $0.003 per stream, the 629,439 times “Heart on My Sleeve” was streamed generated nearly $1,900, the BBC reported.