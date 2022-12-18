The Canadian singer has decided to show what his bet is regarding the final. Drake is banking heavily on Argentina as the World Cup winning team: his play is worth a million dollars!

The World Cup final between France and Argentina attracts interest from all over the world and it’s not just a figure of speech. Usually, the last act of the World Cup is seen not by millions, but by billions of people and even those who usually don’t have too much to do with football can’t help but see their curiosity aroused by the event. If we then add that what will be staged at the Lusail stadium is also the match between Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappè, we understand that it is something global. Which even manages to arouse the interest of superstars, as evidenced by the latest post by rapper Drake.

The million bet — On his Instagram profile, the Canadian singer has decided to show what is his bet regarding the final. Drake is aiming for Argentina as the World Cup winning team. And according to the rapper, who in recent days has also developed a certain passion… for Napoli sweatshirts, Albiceleste will win in regular time. Confidence is high, because the bet is one that makes your wrists tremble: Drake gambled a million dollars on the triumph of Messi and his companions. Considering that the odds he played gave Argentina the winner at 2.75, if the Cup were to be colored white and light blue, the singer will see his bank account increase by almost two million, considering those already wagered. See also Chelsea fold the Palace: it is still the final against Liverpool

Drake’s Curse — Will it be a good omen for Argentina? One might say no, because Drake is not new to forays into the world of football (he even sponsored Barcelona for a match) and it hasn’t ever gone very well. To the point that there is even talk of a … curse from Drake, given that often football players who took a selfie with the rapper before a game happened to lose and even hurt. It happened to Sancho, Aubameyang, Aguero and, coming out of football, even to Serena Williams and the Miami Heat NBA franchise. A story so viral that on one occasion Roma’s Twitter profile (who knows how jokingly) strictly prohibited the Giallorossi from taking a picture with the singer. Will Messi be able to get the better of this too? If he pulls it off, Drake will have… a million reasons to thank him!

