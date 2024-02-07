On Wednesday, application The flagship case involves the video tagged with the hashtag “drakevideo,” which began circulating in the United States, showing images that users speculated were of rapper Drake engaging in sexual acts.

This incident follows less than two weeks later another problematic incident for X: the release of explicit AI-generated images falsely attributed to Taylor Swift. This event pushed the company to temporarily block all searches related to the artist's name on the platform. Despite these scandals, the success in terms of downloads does not seem to have been affected. Elon Musk, owner of

In response to the criticism, an X spokesperson, Joe Benarroch, released a statement highlighting the company's commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users. Benarroch recalled that the platform has a zero-tolerance policy towards the sharing of non-consensual nude images, adding that action has already been taken on thousands of posts and that the company is “actively monitoring the situation” to remove new content that violate the guidelines.

It should be noted that, soon after taking control of the company in 2022, Musk significantly reduced the teams responsible for content moderation and security features on the site, a move that raised quite a few concerns about X's actual capabilities to manage and moderate content effectively. These events raise important questions about the management of digital content, respect for privacy and the responsibility of online platforms to combat the spread of harmful or non-consensual materials.