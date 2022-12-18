Thousands of fans of Argentina packed into downtown Doha ahead of the final of the world Cup on Sunday against France, in the midst of a desperate scramble to find tickets.

While Croatia was imposed on Morocco (2-1) In the match for third place on Saturday, Argentine fans packed the Souq Waqif market and the ‘fan zones’ around the Qatari capital.

The possibility that Lionel Messi finally won a World Cup in his last tournament has generated many flights with Argentine fans to the Gulf State.

It is estimated that at least 40,000 Argentines are in Doha, many of them wearing the albiceleste shirt wearing Messi’s number 10 through the streets.

Some 10,000 followers of the France of Kylian Mbappe, who is seeking his second straight title, are in Qatar, according to authorities.

The bets

And on the subject of bets, they are the order of the day, not only in Argentina and France, but also in the rest of the world.

Celebrities are also part of this ‘party’. It was known that the rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, born in Toronto, Ontario, on October 24, 1986, he made his own. She invested, she bet.

Drake put a million dollars on the table for Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In his social networks, the rapper is used to betting, giving his favorites and saying how much money he is putting at stake.

