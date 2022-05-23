The driver from Monte Carlo, who was the frontrunner in Formula 1 before the race, had to stop the battle prematurely due to engine trouble at his Ferrari. As a result, Drake lost his bet.

The musician has a sponsorship deal with online gambling platform Stake and posts his bets more often at sporting events. Sunday he made his first attempt at motorsport† ,,First F1 gamble, let’s see how that goes”, he said on Instagram before the race. The Canadian has not yet responded to his spicy gambling loss.