Ambassador of the Toronto Raptors, in the NBA, the rapper Drake has a long list of participations and friendships in the world of sports. This Sunday (13), the musician bet more than 28 Bitcoins (around R$ 6.4 million) that Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, would be one of the highlights of the Super Bowl 2022.

With the victory of the Rams, Drake added 46 bitcoins to his portfolio and ended the night with a profit of R$ 3.9 million.

Drake pledged Bitcoins betting, among other points, that Beckham would score at least one touchdown and catch for 62.5 yards. In the game, the wide receiver ended up scoring a touchdown and securing another 10.7 bitcoins (R$ 2.4 million) for Drake, but ended up injured before halftime of the football final and couldn’t pass the 52-yard mark. In that last bet, Drake lost R$ 2 million.

For the victory of the Rams, Drake bet 6.7 bitcoins (R$ 1.5 million) and ended the night celebrating double: the victory of the Los Angeles team and with R$ 10.3 million more in the account.

According to Yahoo, Beckham signed with the Rams this season and part of the deal involved receiving his salary in Bitcoin.

