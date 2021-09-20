A few months ago we told you about the case of Drake Bell, star of the popular show Nickelodeon, Drake and Josh, and who, after being accused of “endangering a minor,” was given two years of probation in addition to having to commit to 200 hours of community service. Well, the actor finally broke the silence and assures that many of these accusations are not as accurate as they said.

Through a new video collected by THR, Bell stated the following:

“A lot of the news that you have been hearing, most of the news that you have recently heard, is false and wrong and I feel that I owe all of you an explanation. “I know this has moved very fast for you, but for me, it has been a deep three-year investigation into every false accusation that has been made against me. And I am not the one who tells them, but the Ohio government itself has already shown them to be false. If these accusations were even remotely true, my situation would be very different. I wouldn’t be here at home sitting with my wife and son. “

In the video, Bell He assures that he was not aware of the age of the minor, and once he found out, he cut off all communication with her. Finally, Bell asks people not to get carried away by the news, as many of them are nothing more than “clickbait”. Instead, the actor prefers that each person carry out their own investigation and that they derive their own conclusions from there.

Via: ComicBook