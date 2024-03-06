It's no secret that Nickelodeon harbored people with toxic behavior. Dan Schneider, producer and creator of series such as Zoey 101 and Drake & Josh, is the perfect example of this. Now, the first trailer for Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TVa documentary focused on cases of abuse and inappropriate behavior in Nickelodeon series from the 90s and 2000s, where it has been revealed that Drake Bell suffered from sexual abuse.

According to People, the documentary Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV It will be the first time in which Drake Bell speaks publicly about the case of sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck when he was only 15 years old. This is what Warner Bros. commented on this trailer:

“The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will publicly share, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former speech coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”

According to an August 2003 press release by the Los Angeles Police Department, Brian Peck was arrested by detectives from the Sexually Exploited Children Unit, Juvenile Division, at his Valley Glen residence for lewd acts with a child. for a period of six months. These incidents occurred approximately two years before the arrest was made. The document also mentions that the predator had “trained the victim.”which was eventually revealed to be Drake Bell, although authorities mentioned there were more victims.

At the time, Peck pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old boy and oral copulation with a 16-year-old minor in May 2004. Subsequently, The dialogue coach was sentenced to 16 months in prison and registered as a sex offender in October 2004.

This is just one of the stories that will be present in Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV. The documentary is a four-part special that will premiere on March 17 of this year on the Investigation Discovery channel., and will also be available via streaming on Max. On related topics, Drake Bell reveals how much he earned in Drake & Josh. Likewise, Drake Bell has become a Mexican television presenter.

Editor's Note:

This is a serious topic. It takes great courage for Drake Bell to finally speak publicly about this horrendous case. While this does not excuse the problems he has had in recent years, it does give us an idea of ​​why he has behaved in a certain way.

