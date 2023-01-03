The actor Drake Bell, remembered for his leading role in the series “Drake and Josh”, seems not to have a good start to the year. According to Page Six, he would be separating from his wife, Janet von Schmeling, with whom he married in 2018 and had a son. Similarly, the information from the entertainment portal ensures that there would be no reconciliation intentions and that the musician would also be in rehabilitation.

“They had some incredibly beautiful moments before. You need to focus on being healthy and they will be excellent parents in the future (…). It’s a bad time for Drake. But he is a great father when he is healthy and sober, ”explains the insider.

Jared Drake Bell is a 35-year-old American actor, singer-songwriter, and musician.

Drake Bell reportedly started rehab

The Page Six exclusive also ensures that Drake Bell He is undergoing treatment after being seen in December 2022 in a worrying situation with his son. The actor has been observed inhaling balloons – but it has not been specified if they had any substance inside – while he was with his firstborn in his car.

“On December 7 and 8, Bell was seen blowing balloons in his car in the parking lot of a California e-cigarette store while his young son was sitting in the back seat,” says the source of the entertainment medium.

Drake Bell is an American actor and musician. Photo: Telegram

How did the love story of Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling begin?

Drake Bell Y Janet von Schmeling They began seeing each other in 2013 and chose to keep their romance away from cameras and the public eye. Even his 2018 wedding was celebrated with a very private ceremony, which the actor did not talk about until later.

In 2021, the singer was immersed in a controversy for putting a minor at risk and, amid criticism, revealed that he had been married for three years and had a son.