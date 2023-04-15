Drake Bellrecognized for his role in the series Nickelodeon Drake and Josh Along with Josh Peck, he is one of the most beloved artists in the world of television. Despite the passing of the years, the series is still very popular and a great fortune is attributed to the character of Drake due to the continuous transmission of the series in several countries, including Mexico, where it is still broadcast on open television and shared on social networks.

Despite being regarded as someone of great fortune due to the continued popularity of Drake and JoshThe truth is that Drake Bell he did not earn as much money as is thought while working on the series. The American singer-songwriter has been honest about his true gains as a teen star.

During an interview on the podcast Creative by Roberto Martinez Bell revealed that he does not receive royalties for the television series, that is, he is not paid for rebroadcasts that continue to this day, since he was a minor when he participated in the series.

In an earlier statement, along with Josh Peck, Bell admitted that after paying commissions to agents and directors, as well as taxes, his total income during the five years that he lasted Drake and Josh it was around $450,000, which equates to an average of $100,000 a year. This was during the series’ span, which was from 2005 to 2009.

Recently, the American singer-songwriter drew everyone’s attention after the Daytona Beach police reported his disappearance and possible danger, since he had not communicated in several hours.

Although the news was widely spread on social media, after the situation was clarified and a response was received from Drake Bellthe protagonist of Drake and Josh He posted a message on his own social media mocking the trouble he had caused.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

On his Twitter account, where he is usually very active, Drake Bell he mocked the search that was carried out to find him. She claimed that he had simply left his cell phone in his car without realizing that this could cause a big problem.

