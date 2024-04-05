Since the premiere of 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV', many actors and stars from the television industry came out to speak and support the testimonies that were revealed in this documentary. Likewise, it helped even the channel Nickelodeon can retract what happened on his sets during the time Dan Schneider worked.

Although time has passed since these terrible events, Drake Bell He also decided to tell about the sexual assault he experienced when he was a minor at the hands of his dialogue coach Brian Peck. Bell revealed that when he denounced Peck many people in the industry turned their backs on him, and one of them was the actor Rider Strong.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet on Set' in Latin America: when and where to watch the documentary about abuse on Nickelodeon?

What did Drake Bell say about actor Rider Strong?

Drake Bell He published this Friday, April 5, on his X account, a post in which he revealed that he recently had a conversation with the actor Rider Strong. “Just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong, we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him“, wrote.

Notably Rider Strong He was one of the actors who wrote a letter in favor of Brian Peck when he was prosecuted for having sexually abused a minor (Drake Bell). This support from well-known figures in the TV industry meant that Peck was only sentenced to 16 months in prison.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV': release date and where to watch the documentary with Drake Bell

What other actor acknowledged having supported Brian Peck?

In addition to Rider Stronganother actor who joins the list of actors who supported Brian Peck was Will Friedle. During the broadcast of the 'Pod Meets World' podcast, Both actors told how they came to support Drake Bell's attacker. Friedle claims that he later realized he had been manipulated by Peck into supporting him. “We're sitting in that courtroom, on the wrong side of everything… The victim's mother turned around and said, 'Look at all the famous people you brought with you. And it doesn't change what you did to my son.' I sat there wanting to die. It was like 'what the hell am I doing here?' It was horrible in every way,” she revealed.

'Girl Meets World', Disney Channel series from 2014. Photo: Disney

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet on Set', the documentary: the terrible cases of sexual abuse of Nickelodeon actors

Who are Rider Strong and Will Friedle?

Rider King Strong is an American actor, director and screenwriter. He is famous for his role as 'Shawn Hunter in the comedy series 'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000) on ABC and its sequel 'Girl Meets World' (2014-2017) on Disney Channel. He also stood out in the horror film 'Cabin Fever' (2002) and lent his voice to Tom Lucitor in the animated series 'Star vs. the Forces of Evil' on Disney Channel.

Will Friedle is a prominent American actor and comedian, mainly recognized for playing Eric Matthews in the comedy series 'Boy Meets World' from 1993 to 2000. Additionally, he has lent his voice to animated characters, including Terry McGinnis in 'Batman Beyond' and Ron Stoppable in 'Kim Possible'.

#Drake #Bell #revealed #forgave #actor #Rider #Strong #supporting #Brian #Peck #quotWe #healingquot