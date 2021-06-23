Two years ago, Drake Bell had risen to fame for the show Drake & Josh where he also sang the music for several episodes. Now, the artist is famous again, but because of his guilt for crimes against two minors, one of them is serious.

Drake Bell, a 34-year-old singer, pleaded guilty to endangering infants and spreading harmful matters to minors. According to TMZ, months before a concert, he had also sent inappropriate messages through his social networks, although they did not give details about it.

Drake Bell was also accused by his ex-partner Jimi Ono

Jimi Ono, denounced months ago the physical and verbal violence suffered by Drake Bell, when she was still 16 years old. Even in his Tik Tok, shares evidence of how the actor also sexually abused many other underage women.

In their Tik Tok, according to Elle, it can be heard: ‘It wasn’t until recently that I realized that abuse is not something all women have to go through (…) When I started dating Drake Bell, I was 16 years old. A year later the verbal abuse started. ‘

‘When I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst kind of abuse you can imagine. Then it became physical, hitting me, throwing me, everything. He (Drake Bell) came to drag me down the stairs of our house (…) I have all of this. And, I don’t want to get to the minors’. Recently, he published a video sharing the judge’s order.

After these statements, he shared six videos in which he shares the testimonies of many minors who had sexual contact with Drake Bell. The last of them It tells how the 25-year-old singer had asked her for her number to make a sex call when she was 14 years old.

Nevertheless, Drake Bell He had declared his innocence before this and all the accusations of violence to minors against him, and even said that Jimi Ono had asked for financial help, according to Variety. On the current charges, he could spend 18 months in jail, according to TMZ.



