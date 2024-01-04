It's not a secret that Drake Bell He has a love for Mexico. However, this could reach a new level in 2024, as rumors have indicated that the actor and singer has the potential to join national television as host of one of the most watched morning shows in the country.

For those who tuned in to TV Azteca's screens during the New Year's celebration, they were surely surprised to see Drake Bell. The musician not only had a small appearance in this annual special to sing Goddess live, but he also took the opportunity to send greetings to all his admirers in the country. In this way, rumors began to emerge about a possible constant participation in one of the programs on this television network.

Although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, it has been mentioned that Bell could be part of the featured cast of the show Come the Joy, a morning show on TV Azteca. As expected, this information had multiple reactions on social networks, with some people welcoming him to the country's work environment, while others expressed their concern about the current state of the actor's career.

It's not surreal that Drake Bell is working on open television, it's the roar of his belly because in his country he is a fool on the left pic.twitter.com/Lgle1yXIVY — (@chamacoperr0) January 3, 2024

Here waiting for the episode of El Ojo del Huracán or Historias Engarzadas by Drake Bell on Tv Azteca to see how his relationship with the law was in the Yunaites pic.twitter.com/oXAJCX2yJR — Debbie Jelinsky (@esmeistar) January 3, 2024

Drake Bell working on TV Azteca, surreal Mexico pic.twitter.com/BY4PuhJKHf — banana (@OriginalPlatano) January 2, 2024

All that's left is for Drake Bell to start selling Oaxacan tamales in Roma Norte. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/df1uNiGs2F — Ya weeeyyy… (@SoyRobertoJuan) January 1, 2024

Drake Bell first on Televisa and now presenter on TV Azteca? pic.twitter.com/ppIYOdasnn — La Comadrita (@lacomadritaof_) January 3, 2024

We just have to see what will happen with Drake Bell. There is a possibility that we will see it more in Mexico, especially considering all the controversies he has been involved in in the United States in recent years. On related topics, Drake Bell talks about his legal problems. Likewise, the actor reveals how much money he earned with Drake & Josh.

It's somewhat surreal to see someone like Drake Bell be part of Mexican television. While it is true that the actor's popularity is greater here than in other regions of the world, this could well be a double-edged sword for the singer. We just have to see if he will continue to live here, or is just visiting.

Via: Aztec One