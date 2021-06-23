Earlier this month, it was reported that Drake Bell, star of the popular show Nickelodeon, Drake Y Josh, had been arrested for endangering a minor. Today, during his public hearing shared via Zoom, the singer has pleaded guilty and will not only receive a fine, but could also end up in jail.

Bell he accepted the charges for which he was recently charged. In 2017, the year in which these crimes were carried out, the victim was 15 years old. In the following video you can see the exact moment in which he pleads guilty:

🚨 #LAST MINUTE 🚨

HERE IS THE MOMENT DRAKE BELL IS DECLARED GUILTY In the clip you hear some mandatory questions read in court, their charges and the artist pleading guilty. pic.twitter.com/27IYptiF1m – ElNacional Newspaper (@elnacionalred) June 23, 2021

As it is a crime in the first degree, Bell he could spend anywhere from six to 18 months in prison, plus a maximum fine of up to $ 5,000. However, the judge informed Bell that it is highly unlikely that he will end up in jail, but should this happen, the singer will not only have to serve his sentence, but will also have a follow-up of three years on probation.

The final judgment of Bell It will be dictated on July 12.

Via: Fox 8 News