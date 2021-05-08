Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

The Digital Museum of Emirati Plastic Art of the Fujairah Social and Cultural Society, in cooperation with the Gulf Society for Disability, organized a press conference yesterday to announce the launch of the activities of the first virtual session of the first Gulf art exhibition “Draish”, during the period from 25 to 27 May, under the slogan « Our Gulf is Love and Peace. ”Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Chairman of the Fujairah Socio-Cultural Association, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Exhibition, and Salah Abdullah Al-Musa, Chairman of the Gulf Society for Disability, participated in the press conference held through visual communication technology. Najat Makki and artist Khalil Abdel Wahid are members of the museum’s advisory board, and Salwa Al Rahma is the director of the Digital Museum.

Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, explained that the exhibition aims to support and activate the plastic movement at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to highlight the creative talents in the field of drawing from the category of people of determination to enhance their integration into society, in addition to deepening the cultural and artistic relations between Gulf artists and talented people. And creating a virtual art space in light of the Corona pandemic for a real and successful investment of digital platforms, and employing them to serve culture and the arts.

He added that the exhibition will celebrate the participation of 150 Gulf artists, professionals and people of determination, thus reflecting the aspirations and hopes of the Gulf artist and intellectual towards consolidating the process of joint cultural work, and supporting and activating the objectives of the cultural strategy of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States.

For his part, Salah Al-Mousa, President of the Gulf Association for Disability, said, “It is our pleasure to participate in the pioneering artistic initiative launched by the Digital Museum of Emirati Fine Art in Fujairah, which embodies human generosity and feelings through a variety of plastic artworks, at a time when the need has become urgent to revitalize plastic artworks from Through innovative ways and means, in light of the current health conditions the world is going through.

Al-Mousa praised the efforts of the organizing committee of the exhibition and its keenness to involve artists from the category of people with disabilities (people of determination) due to its human dimensions and a sincere translation to highlight their contributions, abilities and artistic creativity with other individuals and segments of society.

In turn, Salwa Al Rahma, Director of the Digital Museum, stated that the “Draish” exhibition includes artworks by plastic artists from different countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as sheds light on the artworks of people of determination in order to support and enhance the participation of this group and provide them with the opportunity to highlight their talents and their high artistic capabilities.

She indicated that the exhibition program includes many activities, most notably, the general exhibition of plastic artists in the GCC countries in the field of painting, the art exhibition for people of determination and artistic buds, in addition to various training workshops concerned with discovering talented people in drawing, as well as organizing an artistic competition. To choose the best works participating in the exhibition from the category of People of Determination and Children under the title “Haddad Art Prize.”

While the members of the advisory board, Dr. Najat Makki and Khalil Abdul Wahid praised the great role of the Digital Museum and the Gulf Society in supporting artistic community initiatives that enhance the position of plastic art in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, appreciating the broad interest in the category of people of determination and striving to integrate them effectively in community life and launch Their energies and discover their talents.