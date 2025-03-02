With ice hockey professional Leon Draisaitl as a template, the Edmonton Oilers have stopped their negative series in the NHL. In the 3-1 at the Carolina Hurricanes, Draisaitl reach two assists. In eleven games, the 29-year-old has now collected scorer points, only his goal series tore after seven games. “Obviously we had to fight a little and couldn’t find our game for a while. It was a really good performance from us tonight, ”said Draisaitl. With 74 points in the Pacific Division, Edmonton is on play-off course. Tim Stützle also played a leading role in the 5: 3 of his Ottawa Senators against the San Jose Sharks around Nico Sturm. The 23-year-old also scored in a row with a goal and a template.