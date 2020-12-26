Draisaitl before the start of the NHL



“It is time to start”





15 pictures This is Leon Draisaitl

Photo: dpa / Chris Brown





Berlin The NHL will start the new season on January 13, 2021. Leon Draisaitl is looking forward to the season opener – and dreams of the Stanley Cup.

“I now hope that we really start with the point games on January 13th. I have had an incredibly long summer behind me. It’s time to get going, “said the German international for the Edmonton Oilers of” Bild “. “I feel fit and ready for the season.”

Draisaitl, recently voted “Sportsman of the Year” in Germany, only spent Christmas in Canada with his girlfriend and dog Bowie. There is not much preparation time. “The boys are slowly coming in. So far we are about fifteen players in training. On January 3rd we will officially start our team training. And there are no test games, we get down to business straight away, ”said Draisaitl. He is happy that he is now playing with his colleague Dominik Kahun.

Draisaitl was the first German professional to finish the regular season in the world’s best ice hockey league as a top scorer and was voted MVP, the most valuable player. In addition to the trade journalists, the NHL players also voted him their best in the league. Something “very, very special” for Draisaitl. He now hopes “that it will also have positive effects on German ice hockey. That even more children are enthusiastic about our sport. “

His big goal is to win the Stanley Cup. “My next goal now is to be the best team with the Oilers in the NHL to win the Stanley Cup,” said Draisaitl. Whether it is an advantage that the main round was shortened to 56 game days because of the corona pandemic is “very difficult to say,” said the 25-year-old. “All teams are roughly on the same level. Of course we want to be at the top. As I said: even at the end of the season. “

