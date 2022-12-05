As revealed in the recent wave of designer novelties PLAYISMthe version Nintendo Switch of the side scrolling shoot ’em up DRAIN will officially debut on February 2, 2023.

Developed by Team Ladybug, DRAIN originally debuted on pc through Steam to May 2022. The game will put us at the controls of a spaceship capable of absorbing energy spheres and shooting down enemies hurtling through space. The absorbed energy can be used to improve your spaceship.

Source: PLAYISM, Team Ladybug Street Gematsu