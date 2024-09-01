In Texas, this vast field is being used to make fertilizer from wastewater treatment plants. For decades, the federal government has encouraged farmers across the United States to use the waste as fertilizer on millions of acres, because it’s rich in nutrients and helps keep waste out of landfills.

But there is growing awareness that these fertilizers may contain high concentrations of harmful chemicals that can cause serious illnesses such as cancer, birth defects and other health risks. There are allegations that animals in Johnson County, Texas, have been harmed by the use of these fertilizers.

According to a report published by the New York Times, a growing body of research has warned that fertilizers made from wastewater flowing from homes and factories may contain high concentrations of dangerous chemicals.

In Michigan, among the states that have investigated the chemicals in this type of fertilizer, one farm was shut down because tests found particularly high concentrations of the chemical in the soil and in cattle grazing on the land.

This year, the state banned the use of sewage-based fertilizer again in agriculture. Michigan has not conducted large-scale testing on other farms, in part because of concerns about the economic impact on its agricultural industry.

(Photo courtesy of The New York Times)