Dragsvik accident | The conscripts in combat gear sank into too deep sea water – This is now known about the accident

Landing from the troop transport boat failed and nine conscripts were stranded in the Dragsvik garrison. Many of the details of the accident are still open.

Nine conscripts had to rely on water in the coastal jaegers’ level test. One conscript was seriously injured in the accident. He was revived at the scene of the accident and taken to Meilahti Hospital for further treatment. He was still in the hospital on Friday.

The accident happened on Tuesday at 12:45 in front of the Dragsvik garrison located in Raasepori. The garrison is located on the shore of Dragsviksfjärden. Dragsviksfjärden is a shallow sea bay.

Nine conscripts landed on an approximately eight-meter long U-100 class G-boat, i.e. troop transport boat. In addition, the master of the ship was a non-commissioned officer belonging to the regular staff.

However, the disembarkation took place by mistake in water that was too deep and the conscripts had to rely on the water, says the Uusimaa brigade’s chief of staff, commander Pekka Snellman.

The conscripts were in combat gear. Snellman does not go into the initial stages of the investigation to estimate the weight of the combat equipment each conscript had.

He points out that even though everyone is assigned a certain piece of equipment, you can wear it as you like on the marching route. So it is not yet known how much equipment the victims were wearing and how much, for example, was in their belts or backpacks.

“Participants have been told to have mandatory equipment when starting the march, which will also be checked at the beginning of the march. The equipment is one of the things that will certainly be clarified during the investigation.”

Coastal jäkker the level exam used to be known as the beret march. It is a physically and mentally demanding training event lasting more than a day, where the basic skills of a coastal jaeger are practiced.

Previously, the main focus of the test was on walking a certain number of kilometers. Since then, the test has been developed into a check mark.

“During the training tests, conscripts perform combat and medical tests, but also tests related to water crossings,” says Snellman in general.

The conditions and arrangements of the placement test vary, so each event is unique.

The exam is held twice a year. In October, it is completed by those who joined the service in July.

On Tuesday in the test, the landing was the last check mark of the event.

Snellman does not comment on where exactly in the sea bay the accident site is located. According to him, the exact location and its depth is a decisive factor for the investigation, and it will be determined precisely.

However, Snellman does not go to assess the depth of the accident site while the investigation is in progress. Nor does he speculate as to why the landing was made at that point.

“The water was too deep. The landing should have taken place in shallower water. We will find out why this happened,” he says.

He commented in general that disembarking can be done, for example, on a pier, in a port, along a ladder or directly on the beach. The depth of the water in the different options can vary, for example, from ankle-deep to waist-deep.

“In the best case, landing on shore is done with dry feet.”

Accident according to Snellman, has affected the entire Dragsvik garrison staff and conscripts.

“This was a serious accident and the atmosphere in the garrison is accordingly.”

Snellman stresses that the Uusimaa brigade considers the accident very unfortunate.

“Safety is very important to us. Now we will give peace to the investigation and thoroughly investigate the causes that led to the accident. After that, we will look at what changes need to be made to training or possibly safety regulations.”

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) has started a safety investigation into the incident.

I took the communications manager Tiina Bieber says that the hearings will start next week, which means that the collection of the material is still in progress.

“Serious incidents and accidents related to conscripts are investigated with a low threshold. Conscript service or voluntary service must basically be safe,” he commented in general.

Fact Otkes has investigated, among other things, these accidents related to the Defense Forces The mortar accident at Rovajärvi On December 2, 2005, one conscript was killed and five were seriously injured during a military and shooting exercise of artillery and mortars at the Rovajärvi shooting range The task of the throwing teams was to fire nine grenades within 60 seconds. A double charge occurred on the seventh grenade when the charges got mixed up. The situation was influenced, among other things, by accumulated fatigue and the fact that the verbal load command was not used in the situation. Lightning strikes the tent in Hanko On July 1, 2011, eight conscripts were injured when lightning struck the half-team tent in Hanko. Three were seriously injured. Otkes’ investigation revealed that the lightning struck a pine tree near the tent, traveled along the tree to a height of about a meter from the ground, jumped to the metal corner stick of the half-team tent and continued into the tent. Part of the lightning current was probably also caused by water on the earth’s surface. Shooting accident in Hanko On December 16, 2015, a conscript died at the Defense Forces’ shooting range in Syndalen, Hanko, when the conscript mistook his comrade for a target and shot him with an assault rifle equipped with a light amplifier. In the situation, the Naval War School’s dark combat shootings were in progress. The conscript who was shot died quickly on the spot despite first aid. The death of a reservist in Säkylä On October 27, 2016, a reservist died in the Säkylä garrison area of ​​the Pori brigade after being hit by an armored Sisu XA-185 Pasi personnel carrier. The accident happened during a convoy exercise that is part of the training of the crisis management force going to Lebanon. The victim, who was on the right side of the Pasi wagon, tripped over his feet and fell under the right wheel line of the wagon during the transition to running speed. The victim quickly died of his injuries despite prompt first aid. See also Why the counter always indicates a slightly too high speed, but never too low Raasepor level crossing accident On October 26, 2017, four people died when a rail bus collided with an off-road truck of the Defense Forces in Raasepori at the Skogby level crossing. There were eight conscripts from the Uusimaa brigade in the car and a driver and 15 passengers in the rail bus. The conscripts did not notice the approaching train. The driver of the railbus applied emergency braking, but despite this the collision was violent. Three conscripts and one railbus passenger died in the accident. In addition, some were injured. In his investigation, Otkes found the Skogby level crossing to be particularly dangerous. There were no warning devices at the crossing and it was difficult to see a train approaching from the rear. Minesweeper run aground in Öro On August 24, 2022, the Navy’s minesweeper Pyhäranta ran aground at the Örö firing range west of Hanko. Among other things, anchored target rafts were used in the shooting, which Pyhäranta moved to raise after the shooting ended. During lifting, the ship ran aground at a speed of five knots. The leak caused by the grounding was brought under control quickly and the ship was not in immediate danger of sinking. No one was seriously injured in the accident either. Skydiving accidents in Ivalo On March 7, 2023, two conscripts were injured during the Swedish Army’s Talvikotka 23 exercise in Ivalo while jumping from a helicopter with parachutes. The accident investigation in Otkes is ongoing. Source: Accident Investigation Centre

Specification 13.10. at 10:27 p.m.: Added the year 2015 to the section where it was told about the case where a conscript died in Syndalen, Hanko, after the conscript mistook his comrade for a goal.