Dragsvik accident | Nine conscripts were in danger of drowning – the police are investigating the role of three regular personnel

The nine conscripts of the Dragsvik garrison were in danger of drowning last week Tuesday during the coastal jaggery level test. According to the head of the investigation, several people are suspected of the service crime.

Police to start an investigation into the accident that happened in Dragsvik last Tuesday. According to the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department, which informed about the matter, the police are conducting a preliminary investigation together with the Defense Forces.

Nine conscripts were in danger of drowning in the Uusimaa brigade’s coastal jaeger level test held on October 10. One of the conscripts was seriously injured in the accident. He was revived at the scene of the accident and taken to Meilahti Hospital for further treatment.

According to the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department, the case is being investigated as a service crime. However, as the preliminary investigation progresses, the crime may become more specific or more crimes may be added.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Mats Sjöholm tells HS that the investigation of the case has been transferred to the police of Länsi Uusimaa from the main staff of the Defense Forces. According to him, the investigation is only in the initial stages, as the police received the documents related to the case from the Defense Forces early Wednesday afternoon.

Sjöholm does not consider it exceptional that the investigation concerning conscripts was transferred from the Defense Forces to the police. This is especially the case when it comes to serious cases.

Among other things, two people who were responsible for the garrison’s exercise are suspected of a service crime. In the initial phase of the investigation, the police also intend to investigate the role of the boat driver in the accident.

“The police are now starting their own preliminary investigation into what happened, and this starts with sketching out the situational picture of what happened. The goal of the preliminary investigation is, for example, to find out the course of events and possible questions of responsibility,” Sjöholm said in a press release from the West Uusimaa Police Department.

Conscripts carried out the landing on an approximately eight-meter long U-100 class G boat, i.e. a troop transport boat. In addition, the master of the ship was a non-commissioned officer belonging to the regular staff.

However, the disembarkation took place by mistake in water that was too deep and the conscripts had to rely on the water. The Dragsvik garrison is located in Raasepori on the shore of Dragsviksfjärden. Dragsviksfjärden is a shallow sea bay.

The Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) said earlier that it had started a safety investigation into the incident.

The level test of the Coast Guard was previously known as the beret march. It is a physically and mentally demanding training event lasting more than a day, where the basic skills of a coastal jaeger are practiced.