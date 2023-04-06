La Spezia – Almost a hundred fans waited in line to meet Emil Holm and Bartolomiej Dragowski in the city center store. The initiative promoted by Spezia Calcio has once again proved to be a success. So much enthusiasm. Especially among the children, who were able to see their favorites up close, take a photo with them and get an autograph on balls, stickers and T-shirts.

Spezia Calcio, Holm and Dragowski meet the fans at the club store



Between one dedication and another, the two eagle players have therefore released a few statements in view of the next championship match with Fiorentina. For Dragowski it will be a return to the past: «It will be a game like any other. – ignores the goalkeeper – I hope to win it: this is my goal on Saturday. I was in Florence for a few years, I have both good and bad memories. So I repeat: it will be a match like any other».

Holm, on the other hand, said he was happy to have overcome the physical problem that kept him away from football for several weeks: «I’m fine now. I work day after day in training. Luckily, I’ll be able to compete on Saturday, when we go to the Franchi to face Fiorentina».