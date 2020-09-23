United Nations: Embroiled in disputes in many parts of the world, including India, China is now looking for ways to resolve the disputes through dialogue. Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a big statement in the United Nations General Assembly. Jinping has clearly stated that he does not intend to fight the war. Earlier, in the talks between India and China, it has been agreed not to send more soldiers.

Jinping said, “The world should not get caught in the battle of civilizations. Big countries should act like big countries. ”Xi’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump sought to fix China’s accountability for the corona virus epidemic.

PM Modi shows mirror to United Nations (UN)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a 4-minute video message showing the mirror to the United Nations (UN), said that it was facing a crisis of credibility and requested to look into it. He said, “We cannot meet today’s challenges with the old structure without comprehensive reforms. The United Nations is facing a crisis of credibility.”

Modi said, “For today’s interconnected world, we need a rigorous multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, challenges contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare.”

Know the United Nations

The largest gathering for the 193-member United Nations is the General Assembly, where all the big leaders of the world gather. Recorded speeches of leaders are being held this time in the Corona era. On this occasion, many countries of the world expressed concern over the tension between America and China. The United Nations did not celebrate its 75th anniversary in June this year on a grand scale in view of Coronavirus.

read this also-

China has waged a global war with the Corona virus – Donald Trump

Prince Charles calls climate change more deadly than corona virus, said immediate action