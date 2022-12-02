Draghi would have a better chance of becoming head of the Atlantic Alliance than president of the European Council instead of Charles Michel…

Finally, the ad hoc decree on thesending weapons to Kiev arrived in the CDM convened last night. A provision that became the first item on the agenda of the Palazzo Chigi meeting after the revolt of the opposition for the attempt to include the extension of military aid in an amendment to the decree law on NATO and Healthcare in Calabria in the Senate. Now, however, that the sixth package of supplies (arriving as early as January) has obtained legal coverage thanks to a dedicated name (as requested and obtained by the Democratic Party), the premier Giorgia Meloni has the opportunity to make money. By bringing the text to Parliament, in fact, he will oblige the government allies to vote for it in order to dispel any doubts about the unity of his team regarding the country’s Atlantic and pro-European positioning. It is no coincidence that last night Palazzo Chigi wanted to let it be known that the decree was voted “unanimously” by the ministers, even if Matteo Salvini was present in video conference.

The unconditional go-ahead from the Secretary of the League catches the eye Leaguegiven that Salvini himself last May 16 – therefore six and a half months ago and not a century ago – after an hour-long meeting with the former Prime Minister Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi declared to journalists: “I spoke of ceasefire and disarmament, therefore these pass from a stop to the sending of weapons, because talking about disarmament by sending weapons …“. A 360-degree turn that of the deputy premier and minister of infrastructure who, in the Carroccio, explain as follows: “Meloni commands. Brothers of Italy it has triple our votes and if in the Budget Law we want to bring home the raising of the ceiling for the flat tax for the self-employed and Quota 103, as well as other measures, we certainly cannot get in the way”.

But there is also another explanation of the ok “unanimously” to the sending of more weapons to Kiev that makes the M5S leader Giuseppe Conte so angry.

Subscribe to the newsletter

