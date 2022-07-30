Is there anything worse than having an accident when summer vacation arrives and having to spend it with a leg and arm in a cast? That, precisely, is what happens to Thomas. An untimely slip in the bathtub and goodbye summer. But yes, there is something worse, yes: imagine how much fun your schoolmates will be having on their vacations on beaches, cities and dreamlike landscapes. Amparo Sena and Bruno Barrachina pull this thread, with illustrations by Cristina Picazo, in ‘Postcards for Tomás’, a funny story in which, through the postcards he receives from his classmates, Tomás will see that the holidays of his friends are not as idyllic as he had thought. A minor consolation that makes her appreciate his situation: in a cast, yes, but cool, watching movies and drinking lemonade. Without the inconveniences that trips always contain.