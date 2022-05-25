The treasurer of the M5S posts a truly sensational photo on his Instagram profile: Dragons on a leash by Biden



Claudio Cominardi, deputy and treasurer of the 5 Star Movement, posted a truly sensational photo on his Instagram profile. A real attack on Mario Draghi: the premier would be a servant of Joe Biden. The image depicts the head of the Prime Minister on the body of the Capitoline wolf, kept on a leash by the President of the United States, nursing Romulus and Remus. On the breasts there is also the inscription “Liquid gas“.

Claudio Cominardi is not only a member of the M5S, but above all he plays the role of treasurer of the 5 Stars and is considered a trusted man of Beppe Grillo. According to what has been learned fromAdnkronos, the photo is making the rounds of the internal chats of the grillini. One parliamentarian considers it a “very serious” move, given that Cominardi holds a leading role in the Movement. For this reason Giuseppe Conte was asked to distance himself from him: “Conte should apologize to Draghi”.

There was no lack of political reactions. Renziano Marco Di Maio underlined that Cominardi has a fundamental role in the Movement: in his opinion such a gesture is “serious and embarrassing“. Ettore Rosato, president of Italia Viva, was succinct:”They detest and offend him, because he is authoritative and capable. The opposite of its predecessor“.

