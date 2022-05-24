The 24 May 2012 debuted in Japan on PlayStation 3 And Xbox 360 the title Dragon’s Dogma, a game that has been able to capture the attention of a large group of players. Today, May 24, 2022, CAPCOM wanted to inaugurate a teaser site dedicated to celebrating the 10th anniversary of the game.

In addition to retracing the history of the franchise, from Digital Comic Prologue recently Netflix seriesthe site also offers a video and a message from the game director Hideaki Itsuno:

“Dragon’s Dogma, originally released in 2012, celebrates its 10th anniversary! Thanks to all of you, Arisen, for taking up arms and facing the impossible challenges that have arisen in your path. We will always be grateful for your support over the years, and we hope you will join us in this memorable Dragon’s Dogma celebration! “

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu