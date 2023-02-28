Capcom has announced that in Japan it is possible to request a credit card dedicated to Dragon’s Dogmacreated to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game.

The card is part of the JCB circuit and it’s free for the first year. From the second on, you have to pay 1,375 yen a year (about 10 euros).

Dragon’s Dogma credit card

Applying for the card before May 31, 2023 also results in a phone ring always themed with the game. Reaching 800 points with a credit card will instead yield a Dragon’s Dogma alarm clock. You can see both objects below.





The Dragon’s Dogma phone ring





Dragon’s Dogma alarm clock

Strange to see a game like Dragon’s Dogma basically a action RPG, celebrated in this way. Evidently Capcom must have thought that by now many of those who have played it are ready to have their credit card, waiting for Dragon’s Dogma II, announced but not yet presented.