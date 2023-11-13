













Dragon’s Dogma II: We played it and Capcom may have another gem on its hands









Fortunately we had the opportunity to play this long-awaited action RPG and We can tell you that it left us with a very good taste in our mouths and eager to see what else awaits us when it finally reaches our hands.

Our first impressions of Dragon’s Dogma II

Dragon’s Dogma II makes you feel like a member of a group of adventurers

The part we played didn’t have many story elements, but we did get a glimpse of what it will be about. Even so, we will not reveal anything to you so that you will be just as surprised in due time. Instead we were able to extensively enjoy the gameplay of Dragon’s Dogma II which we thought was fun. Plus he really made us feel like members of a group on a fantastic adventure.

For play time we had the opportunity to play with three different classes. We decided to go with the archer but we were also able to see others in action thanks to our ‘pawns’.

Those who played the first Dragon’s Dogma will remember these characters. These are companions who will go with us along the way. Their help is vital in battles and sometimes they can tell us if there are treasures nearby or even bring us closer to our next objective.

We had a lot of time testing its combat and it entertained us quite a bit

Dragon’s Dogma IIlike its predecessor, is an action RPG that also has hack n slash elements. This combination made the fight very entertaining and at times complex.

As for our archer, you can play with him as if it were a third-person shooter. When you press the left trigger, an aiming reticle appears and with the right trigger we can shoot. Of course, in the heat of battle there isn’t much time for this, so you can also attack using just one button which will make the character shoot the closest enemy. We also have a kick in case a rival gets too close to us.

For a moment we also got to try out the fighter class. This is a powerful warrior who fights in close combat. Thanks to this we could see that each class has two basic attacks unique to their class. Of course, these are not the only ways to defend ourselves. We also have special abilities. For example, the archer could send a wave of arrows that felt like a shotgun blast or concentrate all of his strength for a powerful shot that deals a lot of damage.

Furthermore, the battles of Dragon’s Dogma II They feel very dynamic. You do not encounter enemies in closed arenas, but rather they can appear at any time and part of your journey. To combat them you have all the space at your disposal. Not to mention, there are some surprises to deal with your enemies faster. Like causing an avalanche to take them away or cutting the wires of a bridge so they fall to their deaths.

The pawn AI in Dragon’s Dogma II makes them very useful

Taking back the pawns in Dragon’s Dogma IIour control over them is very basic. We can only make them come forward, wait for us in a place, ask them to stay close or help us when we need it. Even so, we found their AI to be very good and they are very useful during combat. Our fellow mage knew exactly when to heal us plus he applied enchantments to our weapons.

They also constantly comment on the player’s actions. For example, they can tell us that the path we are taking is not the right one or make recommendations about which attacks are stronger against certain enemies. This seemed positive to us since it makes Dragon’s Dogma II feel like you are on an adventure with companions. Just like a classic fantasy story. Although some people may find so many comments annoying.

One of our favorite points of this demo Dragon’s Dogma II the thing is It shows that Capcom will give us an action RPG on an epic scale. Although we traveled through a somewhat confined part of the demo, we still found vast landscapes. Huge waterfalls, beautiful mountains and forests that feel magical. All taking advantage of the capabilities of the RE Engine very well.

Of course, this doesn’t just stop at the landscapes, but also at the enemies. In the demo we faced a huge dragon and a troll who tested us with exciting and totally surprising confrontations. Above all, the encounter with the great fire-breathing beast left us very amazed.

We believe that with Dragon’s Dogma II, Capcom could have another hit on its hands. With an RPG adventure that has fun combat, is visually striking and with a lot of freedom for the player. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can enter this world again.

