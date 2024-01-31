During tonight's State of Play CAPCOM has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated DRAGON'S DOGMA II. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview some of the magical classes present in the game as well as some of the gigantic creatures that we will be able to face during the adventure.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that DRAGON'S DOGMA II will be available from March 22nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Good vision!

DRAGON'S DOGMA II – Trailer

Source: CAPCOM