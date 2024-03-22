CAPCOM has released a new version of the presentation trailer for DRAGON'S DOGMA II entirely voiced by Paolo Marchese. The famous actor and voice actor will guide us inside the game world, revealing some of the environments we can explore, the majestic enemies we will encounter on our path and the basic mechanics of the combat system.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that DRAGON'S DOGMA II is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series And PC. If you want to know more about the game you can find lots of information in our in-depth review. Good vision!

Milan (22 March 2024) – Today Capcom, a world leader in the development and publishing of video games, released the highly anticipated action RPG Dragon's Dogma™ 2 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. This sequel to the 2012 classic Dragon's Dogma™ features a richly detailed and deeply explorable fantasy world, built with Capcom's RE ENGINE, where individual choices and creativity allow players to shape their own experience. In addition to the standard version of Dragon's Dogma 2, a Deluxe Edition is available containing the “New Adventurer's Pack”, which includes in-game items to help the Arisen on their journey, such as a Dragon Heart, Rift Crystals, a Music pack and Sounds of Dragon's Dogmaaccess to a customized Camping set and much more.

Let yourself be guided on this surprising journey by voice of Paolo Marchese, one of the greatest Italian voice actors and theater actor, as he shows us what awaits us in this epic action RPG. To celebrate the launch and the great return of the franchise, Capcom has decided to share a 7-minute featurette with fans, extraordinarily dubbed into Italian by Paolo Marchesewhich puts the spotlight on the main features of the game: the Hero, the Game World and the Monsters that our Arisen will encounter along his path.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a narrative-driven action RPG that places players in an immersive fantasy world as the Arisen, a champion whose heart has been stolen by the Dragon. The player will lead a party of up to three AI companions known as Pawns, including the customized main Pawn and up to two additional Pawns who can be recruited offline or by other players when online. The sequel's setting mirrors the lush hills of the classic Dragon's Dogma™ and its expansion Dark Arisen, but this original adventure takes place in a parallel world containing two nations with different approaches to the threat of dragons. Queen Regent Disa installed a false Arisen to maintain control of the kingdom of Vermund for her son. Meanwhile, the Ferid nation of Battahl considers the otherworldly Pawns a source of doom and has turned to the cult of the Bright Flame and her priestess Nadinia to avert calamity.

Dragon's Dogma 2 harnesses the power of the RE ENGINE to create a world map four times larger than the original world of Dragon's Dogma, densely populated with enemies, events and locations rendered with the latest graphics technology. The environment is complemented by immersive physics and character AI that brings Pawns, monsters and NPCs to life. Pawns organically guide players to new locations, dynamically cooperate during battles, and even react to special moments, like celebrating major victories with a high-five. Monsters, old and new, encourage players to devise numerous strategies to succeed in battle, or even avoid it altogether. NPCs, such as Ulrika, who wields the bow and has a deep bond with the Arisen, Nadinia, the high priestess of the Feridae, or a number of other unique characters, will form intricate relationships with the Arisen to set the stage for moments of nuanced story. Shape your adventure through the relationships you form with the more than 1000 NPCs that populate this world.

Before embarking on each mission on your journey, it is essential to organize your party: understand each member's strengths and weaknesses, decide what your strategy will be, and tactically select the vocations of your Arisen, main Pawn, and hired Pawns . The choice is yours: you can form a balanced group with multiple vocations, a purely offensive group with powerful mages, a group of two-handed armed warriors, or somewhere in between. When players begin their journey in Dragon's Dogma 2, they will be able to choose the desired playing style among the four initially available vocations: Warrior, Archer, Thief and Magician. Players can change the vocation of their Arisen and their main Pawn at any time by visiting Vocation Guilds around the world and unlock new vocations such as Mystic Knight, Illusionist, and Legendary Hero as they progress through the game by finding and forging bonds with the Masters of every vocation. Players interested in starting to design their Arisen and Main Pawn can download the Character Creation and Storage tool, available for free on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. This tool allows players to create five models for their main Arisen and Pawn that will immediately carry over into the full game.