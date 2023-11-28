Capcom has announced that Dragon’s Dogma II will make its highly anticipated debut on March 22, 2024, arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC via Steam. Hideaki Itsuno, the game’s director, shared his enthusiasm and personal connection to the project: “Dragon’s Dogma is the game I dreamed of playing as a boy, passionate about TRPG and action games, and I have a special attachment to it. Dragon’s Dogma II incorporates ideas that weren’t technically feasible when we created the first game. I believe this game will allow you to experience the fantasy world of your dreams, an action simulator in a fantasy world, and will ultimately be the ultimate Dragon’s Dogma. The entire team is working hard on the final refinements of the game. We hope that regardless of whether you played the first game or not, you enjoy the adventure in this open fantasy world. With these words, Itsuno has increased the anticipation and excitement among fans of the first chapter and new players, promising an experience that will exceed expectations and push the limits of what was technically possible in the first game.