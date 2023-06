During CAPCOM Showcase aired tonight CAPCOM showed a new trailer for the already highly anticipated DRAGON’S DOGMA IIdeveloping for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In the new trailer released by the company, presented by Hideaki Itsuno in person, the gameplay of DRAGON’S DOGMA IIbut the title doesn’t have a launch window yet.

DRAGON’S DOGMA II – Gameplay Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Showcase